On Global Wellness Day stop, breathe and relax with Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh

On June 11, 2022, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh invites its Hotel and Spa guests to connect with their mind, body and soul during an immersive and relaxing yoga experience in support of Global Wellness Day – an international day focused on raising awareness on the importance of living well, both physically and spiritually.

This year, the Hotel has partnered with ORIGIN, Saudi Arabia’s first athleisure brand, to provide guests with two dedicated Hatha yoga sessions, for males and females at The Spa.

The classes will be held by the Hotel’s GWD Ambassador and professional Saudi trainer Rawaa Qanaq, a certified yoga and Pilates teacher. Practicing yoga since 2018, Rawaa’s classes are spiritual and inspirational, delivering transformative wellbeing experiences. Guests will begin their experience with simple stretches to deepen breathing and ease the nervous system and will conclude with Shavasana, a yoga pose for deep relaxation.

Having found their zen, guests will then head to The Grill and immerse in a delicious and colourful healthy buffet, including salmon bites, salads, crudités, fruits, smoothies and fresh juices, prepared by Executive Chef Stefano Andreoli and his talented culinary team.

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh is considered Saudi Arabia’s Leading Hotel 2021 by World Travel Awards.

