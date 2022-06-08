Amar Latif named as UKinbound keynote speaker

Travel trade association UKinbound is pleased to announce Amar Latif, broadcaster, entrepreneur and blind traveller as its keynote speaker for its 2022 Annual Convention, taking place in Aberdeen on 28 and 29 September.

Latif is the founder of Traveleyes, a touring company specialising in supporting blind travellers, and has presented a number of documentaries, including the BBC’s critically acclaimed Beyond Boundaries. He plans to deliver an inspiring keynote, with a focus on recovering from adversity.

Bookings officially open on Tuesday 7 June, for the event at P&J Live, which will bring together more than 200 travel trade professionals from across the industry.

Alongside the keynote, delegates will have access to two days of networking opportunities, seminars and workshops, one-to-one business meetings, and engaging discussions on the critical issues facing the industry.

In addition to a full day B2B workshop with one-to-one scheduled appointments and free-flow sessions, the association is excited to bring back its Awards for Excellence, to celebrate the resilience and innovation of the industry.

Joss Croft, CEO, UKinbound said “Amar is an inspirational leader that really understands the travel and tourism industry, and I’m incredibly excited he’ll be joining us in Aberdeen as our keynote address.”

Amar Latif commented “I am delighted to be attending UKinbound’s Annual Convention in Aberdeen and I’m really looking forward to sharing my experiences, passions and insights with attending delegates.”

Post-convention, on the morning of Friday 30 September, delegates will also have the opportunity to join a half day Aberdeen fam trip, including a Street Art Tour and visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Additionally, buyers are invited to join an overnight fam trip from Friday 30 September to Saturday 1 October, which will showcase exciting Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, travel trade ready, bookable itineraries.