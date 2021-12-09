Ocean Drive Madrid to open in February

Ocean Drive Madrid is a new design-led, boutique hotel opening in Madrid in February.

Located in Plaza de Isabel II, in front of the Opera Palace, a few steps from the Royal Palace, Plaza Mayor, Puerta del Sol and Gran Vía, guests are in the heart of the capital.

Contemporary design, elegant architecture and a Mediterranean colour palette are present throughout the 72 well-equipped rooms.

This style continues in the airy and bright reception area, the lobby bar, and the lively restaurant with its garden terrace, where natural materials and design-focused furniture bring the social space - for guests and locals - to life.

Each OD Hotel has its own OD Sky Bar, and Madrid is no exception, with a swimming pool and terrace where guests can sip cocktails and admire the city views.

Drawing on their experience of hosting their own events, Ocean Drive Madrid is well equipped to arrange a wide range of private events from large corporate launches to intimate dinners.

Ocean Drive Madrid is part of the OD Hotels group, which owns six hotels in the most significant and attractive areas in the Mediterranean - Ibiza (Ocean DriveIbiza, Ocean Drive Talamanca and Can Jaume by Ocean Drive), Mallorca (Ocean Drive Port Portals) and Barcelona (Ocean Drive Barcelona); and now Madrid.

An international opening is planned soon for the French Côte d’Azur (Saint Tropez).