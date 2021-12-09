Cole takes up key marketing role with Holland America Line

Holland America Line is tapping the digital expertise of Kacy Cole, naming her as the new vice president of marketing and e-commerce at the company.

Cole comes to the cruise industry with more than 20 years of global experience leading marketing functions, implementing digital transformation and integrating brand and performance marketing together to deliver growth.

She will report to Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line chief commercial officer.

As vice president of marketing and e-commerce, Cole will utilise her knowledge of digital marketing to work closely with teams across all areas of the organisation to refine the focus and enrich the consumer experience.

She will create enhanced strategies for everything from full-funnel marketing at all stages of the booking process and branded content to guest-service initiatives and innovations and integrations on company-owned channels.

“Kacy joins Holland America Line with an impressive reputation as an impactful marketing leader, and her expertise will help drive our brand to more clearly define our position as one of the world’s leading cruise lines,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“We welcome Kacy to the Holland America Line team and look forward to working together to sharpen our marketing strategies.”

Prior to joining Holland America Line, Cole was senior vice president of marketing at digital platform LTK (formerly Rewardstyle + Liketoknow.it) where she was responsible for global marketing functions.