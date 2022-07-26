Hilton Mallorca Galatzo to host World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony 2022

World Travel Awards (WTA) will host its Europe Gala Ceremony 2022 at Hilton Mallorca Galatzo, Spain. The leading travel industry figureheads and decision-makers from across the continent will attend the red-carpet gala reception on 1 October 2022.

Voting for WTA’s Europe categories runs until midnight on 8 August. Votes can be cast by travel professionals, media and tourism consumers, with the nominee gaining the most votes in each category announced as the World Travel Awards winner at the red-carpet Europe Gala Ceremony 2022 hosted by Mallorca.

The newly-opened 208-room Hilton Mallorca Galatzo is the latest hotel to join Hilton’s growing portfolio of properties in Spain. Set out over 50,000sqm of gardens with stunning Balearic views, the property has three swimming pools, two pool bars, plus a variety of culinary options and a 1,500sqm spa and wellness centre.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, says: “We are honoured to host our Europe Gala Ceremony 2022 at the magnificent Hilton Mallorca Galatzo, and what will also mark our first ceremony to be held in beautiful Balearic Islands.”

He adds: “WTA has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 29 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figures from across Europe for what promises to be a fabulous evening, acknowledging those organisations leading the region’s travel and tourism recovery.”

Hilton Mallorca Galatzo is ideal to access many of Mallorca’s best attractions, including the beaches of Paguera, whilst world-class golf courses such as Santa Ponsa and T Golf, Mallorca’s capital city Palma and Palma de Mallorca Airport are all nearby.

Joachim Hartl, Area General Manager Iberian Peninsula says: “We are delighted to welcome the World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony to Mallorca – back with Hilton on the island with a magnificent resort – showcasing Hilton Hospitality and the real Hilton Wow Effect inside our Making Moments Programme.”