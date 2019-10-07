O’Brien to lead Shinola Hotel, Detroit

Shinola Hotel has confirmed the appointment of Mark O’Brien as general manager of the property.

The hotel, which opened earlier this year, is a collaboration between two Detroit-based brands, luxury watchmaker Shinola and real estate firm Bedrock.

O’Brien brings over 25 years of expertise to his new role and will oversee all aspects of hotel operations at the 129-room property, including guest services, housekeeping, maintenance and sales.

“My passion for people and belief in what Shinola and Bedrock are doing in the city is what really brought me to Detroit,” O’Brien said.

“I’m excited to be a part of this team and to have the opportunity to create the best possible environment for our employees as well as a top-of-the-line luxury hotel experience for each of our guests.”

O’Brien began his career over 25 years ago as a front desk agent at the New York Hilton followed by leadership positions there and at the Waldorf Astoria.

He continued his career in New York until 2010, serving as general manager for multiple Manhattan properties including Hotel Wales, the Maritime Hotel and Dream New York Midtown.

Shinola Hotel, located in the heart of Detroit’s bustling and historic Woodward shopping district, features residential-style guest rooms that create a new and novel experience every stay.