Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico opens after extensive renovations

The renovated Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico has opened to reveal a sophisticated, oceanfront haven that pulses Caribbean confidence on a secluded 72 acres of tropical lush gardens.

Framed against the backdrop of the island’s serene north-east coast and the magnificent El Yunque National Forest, the 579-room property completed a multi-million transformation in August encompassing a full redesign.

“Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico was designed to deliver high-touch service for a seamless, stress-free experience,” said Dave Johnson, chairman and chief executive at Aimbridge Hospitality.

“We aim to centre on the guest’s experience and look forward to providing them with the ultimate escape.”

Formerly known as the Gran Meliá Hotel, and relaunched as the Resort at Coco Beach, a Hyatt affiliate, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico was acquired in this year by Monarch Alternative Capital in partnership with Royal Palm Companies and an affiliate of Aimbridge Hospitality.

The resort then underwent an extensive multi-million-dollar renovation, creating 300 direct employees with 525 direct jobs upon the opening of the hotel.

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico is the first entity of RPC Holding’s development plans for the 946-acre peninsula, set to be renamed as Grand Reserve.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, which promises empathetic service that anticipates the needs of our global guests,” said George Vizer, senior vice president, Americas franchise operations, Hyatt.

“With this new addition, Hyatt continues its strong brand growth in the region and introduces the Hyatt Regency brand to Puerto Rico.”

Tucked away in the pristine tropical paradise of the northeast coast of the island, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico is the closest full-service luxury resort from the San Juan International Airport.

The oceanfront oasis also offers convenient access to nearby attractions such as Old San Juan, El Morro Castle, and Bio Bay Fajardo.

“We are excited with the opening of this important hotel for Puerto Rico under the Hyatt Regency brand,” said Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

“Tourism development is a key driver of economic growth and a priority for the Government of Puerto Rico. The Island offers highly competitive incentive packages and benefits, which makes us an ideal destination for investors, developers, and hotel management leaders such as Aimbridge Hospitality.”

The new Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico joins four select-service Hyatt hotels open in Puerto Rico: Hyatt House San Juan, Hyatt Place Manati, Hyatt Place San Juan Bayamon and Hyatt Place San Juan City Centre.