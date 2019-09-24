Conrad New York Midtown opens in Manhattan

Conrad Hotels & Resorts has announced the grand opening of the 54-floor, 562-suite Conrad New York Midtown.

The property becomes the brand’s second New York City hotel and is located at 151 West 54th St., the former site of the London NYC.

Following a complete hotel renovation, guest suites more closely resemble a metropolitan pied-a-terre than a traditional NYC hotel room.

Design elements, programming and curation of the hotel are innately residential, inviting guests to experience what it would feel like to live in Manhattan.

“We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of luxury hotels in the Americas with the opening of the Conrad New York Midtown,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton.

“As travel to New York City continues to grow, this hotel’s prime location, large suites, curated art collection and culinary offerings will give global business and leisure travellers a new luxury option in the heart of Manhattan.”

Celebrated hospitality design firm Stonehill Taylor designed the hotel as an expression of calm elegance – grand, lavish and comfortable.

“We are incredibly proud and excited for the Conrad New York Midtown to open as our second property in New York City,” said Martin Rinck, executive vice president and global head, luxury and lifestyle group, Hilton.

“The Conrad New York Midtown has a contemporary design that when paired with personalised, intuitive service will truly inspire the globally connected traveller.”

Conrad New York Midtown, whose former identity was rooted in hosting Hollywood notables, will carry on its legacy as a major player in the press junket arena.

The hotel has integrated state-of-the-art technology to create a fully-wired ‘junket floor’ with four television shooting suites, green room and control room – all designed to meet the needs of the entertainment industry.

“It’s nothing short of an honour to build upon the legend that this hotel has created in Midtown,” said Robert Rechtermann, general manager, Conrad New York Midtown.

“This opening not only celebrates our neighbourhood’s and building’s past, but also ushers in a new era of luxury in the heart of Manhattan.”