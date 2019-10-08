Radisson Hotel Perm set for 2021 opening in Russia

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of the first Radisson-branded hotel in Russia.

Set to arrive in the Urals region of the country, the newly built Radisson Hotel Perm will have 150 rooms and is due to open in late 2021.

This new signing brings the group’s Russian portfolio to a total of 39 hotels and 10,320 rooms in operation or under development.

Last year, traffic at Perm International Airport reached 1.2 million passengers and continues to grow from both local and international destinations.

It is rapidly developing as a destination for both leisure and business travellers.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “As the first ever Radisson-branded hotel in Russia and the first international upscale hotel in the city of Perm, this property supports our reputation among guests and owners as the leading international hotel group in Russia.”

Prospect Group, the developer of the new Radisson hotel, is known for its successful real estate projects in Russia’s third largest city, Yekaterinburg.

Alexander Petrov, owner of Prospect Group, said: “We are proud to bring the first upscale international hotel to Perm, a fast-growing city where quality hospitality services are really needed.

“It is an outstanding project designed by Twelve Architects, an award-winning international company, and will represent a unique architectural example for the whole of Russia.

“Together with Radisson Hotel Group’s management, our hotel will become a centre of attraction for Perm and the region.”

The Radisson Hotel Perm will be part of a multi-purpose development that offers a host of amenities in the immediate area.

Inside the hotel’s 150 upscale rooms and suites, guests will discover Scandinavian-inspired hospitality with Radisson’s unique brand features.

The hotel will be situated right in the heart of Perm, just 300 metres from the government of Perm Region and the City Hall.

The Baptist Church, Perm Mosque and Perm Medrese are also within walking distance, while – for those seeking a true Russian experience – one of the best ballets in the country, the Perm Opera and Ballet House, is located only 900 metres away from the hotel.