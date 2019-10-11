Trader Vic’s to join Hilton the Palm dining line-up

Hilton the Palm will offer the hottest new dining experience when it opens next year, with Trader Vic’s expected to take its place in an all-star line-up.

Dubai Palm Jumeirah residents who love a jalapeño cheese ball and a Polynesian mixed drink are in luck, as popular restaurant arrives in the emirate.

Hilton the Palm is due to open on the trunk of the Palm in 2020.

The brand, which was established in 1934, has formed a massive following over the years, and this new location will be a fourth for the city.

The company has a rich history of success and innovation, launching when Vic ‘the Trader’ Bergeron built a cosy little saloon on San Pablo Avenue in Oakland, California called Hinky Dinks.

After embarking on an adventure to Cuba to refine his skills as a bartender and explore the subtleties of rums from around the world, the Trader transformed Hinky Dinks into a tiki-bedecked tropical retreat aptly named Trader Vic’s and put into practice his research on rums.

Years ahead of his time, Vic began serving simmering plates of island-style cuisine, and Trader Vic’s quickly became one of America’s first fusion restaurant concepts.

As popularity of Vic’s tiki haven grew, Trader Vic’s expanded to international shores in 1963 at London’s Hilton Hotel on Park Lane followed by a booming success in the Middle East in 1994 with multiple restaurant openings.

Today, the Trader Vic’s family of restaurants has locations in 17 countries across the globe.