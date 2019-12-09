Virgin Hotels Dallas opens in United States

Virgin Hotels has welcomed the opening of its third property, Virgin Hotels Dallas.

Located in the Design District, the new-build property features 268 rooms, including two penthouse suites.

Also on offer are the Pool Club, a fourth-floor rooftop terrace with pool, and multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the flagship restaurant, Commons Club.

The hotel also includes over 15,500-square-feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event space.

“I’ve always had so much fun visiting Dallas, so I’m thrilled that Virgin will have a home in this exciting city.

“Our hotel in the Dallas Design District will have all the signature features of a Virgin Hotels including the Commons Club, our beautiful Chambers and my personal favourite, the Yes button.

“But I think I’m most excited to take a dip in our wonderful rooftop pool,” said Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.

Virgin Hotels Dallas is the first hotel in the booming Design District, which includes a vast array of furniture shops, interior design studios, art galleries, museums and restaurants.

The property was developed in partnership with Bill Hutchinson of Dunhill Partners and is operated by Virgin Hotels.

“I could not have found a more perfect hotel for the Design District and everything it offers to the city of Dallas than Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Hotels.

“Pinpointing a location for Virgin Hotels Dallas was simple since Virgin Group identifies with so many of the same edgy characteristics that make the Design District popular.

“It will be the heartbeat of the hottest entertainment district and the biggest jewel in our crown,” said Hutchinson.

Images: Virgin Hotels