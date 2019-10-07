Four Seasons plans first all-inclusive wellness hotel in Hawaii

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Sensei have partnered to develop Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, A Sensei Retreat.

The location is scheduled to open on November 1st.

Unique to the Hawaiian market and a Four Seasons first, the all-inclusive hotel will focus exclusively on wellness retreats, offering a comprehensive and fully customisable program tailored to individual needs.

“Four Seasons partnership with Sensei signals our deep understanding of what today’s luxury traveller wants: an exclusive and differentiated wellness travel experience, perfectly pairing Sensei’s evidence-based approach to healthy living with Four Seasons renowned and legendary service,” said Christian Clerc, president, global operations, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

“Set against the backdrop of the uniquely breath-taking Lanai landscape, this new offering combines unmatched hospitality, nutritious upscale dining and reputable experts to offer a luxury wellness experience found nowhere else in the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Located against a backdrop of towering Cook pines and banyan trees on the island of Lanai, which is also home to the beachfront Four Seasons Resort Lanai, the new wellness experience takes full advantage of the 90,000-acre island’s natural beauty and seclusion.

Bringing the concept to life is a handpicked team of wellness experts, nutritionists, chefs, fitness experts, spa therapists and hospitality professionals.

Upon booking a retreat, each guest is matched with their own Sensei Guide, who will help customise their itinerary in advance.

During each stay, the Sensei Guide will use cutting-edge health tools and technology, recommendations from their supporting wellness team as well as guest feedback to adapt the program.