Grand Hyatt at SFO welcomes first guests

Hyatt Hotels has announced the opening of a Grand Hyatt at San Francisco International Airport.

As the only on-airport hotel at San Francisco International Airport, the $237 million luxury hotel sits on 4.2-acres and features 351 rooms with 22 suites.

Also on offer is 14,435 square feet of well-appointed meeting and event space, two distinct culinary concepts, and an impressive art collection that was curated exclusively for the hotel by the San Francisco Arts Commission.

“With the opening of Grand Hyatt at SFO, we offer travellers a new benchmark in airport hospitality,” said airport director, Ivar Satero.

“The new hotel reflects our commitment to deliver a world-class experience for our guests, with seamless access via our AirTrain system, sustainable building design, thoughtful service and amenities, and inspiring works of public art.

“My thanks go out to Hyatt, the San Francisco Arts Commission, and our entire design-build team for making this day a reality.”

Directly connected to all airport terminals with its own dedicated, newly constructed AirTrain station, Grand Hyatt at SFO serves as a captivating destination within a destination and elevated respite for corporate business travellers as well as leisure guests to bypass the airport bustle.

The highly anticipated debut also marks a key milestone in Hyatt’s west coast expansion plan to add 40 new hotels in California, Oregon and Washington by the end of 2021.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to Grand Hyatt at SFO and welcome our international guests, visitors to SFO and local friends,” said Henning Nopper, general manager, Grand Hyatt at SFO.

“The completion of this hotel, an iconic addition to our Grand Hyatt brand, is a culmination of many years of hard work and planning by Hyatt, San Francisco International Airport, the great City and County of San Francisco, San Francisco Arts Commission, and many more supporters.”

The bold design and architecture of Grand Hyatt at SFO is the vision of San Francisco-based architect Hornberger + Worstell and associate ED21, along with two interior design firms, BraytonHughes Design Studios and RoseBernard Studio.

Guests step out of the hotel’s new AirTrain station, which features a dramatic kaleidoscopic stained-glass art installation, and after crossing an enclosed bridge, they enter the hotel’s stunning, light-filled lobby where they are greeted by expansive windows and views of SFO and hills beyond.

The California Eucalyptus grove-inspired lobby invites guests to relax, enjoy a refreshment, and work among natural wood communal tables overlooking the airfield.

As a subtle visual homage to the airport’s long history as an aviation gateway to and from the Pacific Rim, the marble reception desks are designed to recall a set of vintage pilot’s wings.

Light-filled guestrooms, designed to become a sanctuary for modern travellers, counterbalance stressful travels with calm bespoke interiors, soundproofed, floor-to-ceiling windows.