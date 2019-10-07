Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach to open in Miami

Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach is set to welcome its first guests in late 2019.

The chic property will be located in the heart of South Beach, a popular international and local destination in Miami Beach.

It will be the boutique hotel company’s fifth in the Sunshine State, complementing its existing hotels in Miami Beach, Downtown Miami and Vero Beach.

Altamarea Group, the New York restaurant Hospitality Group, will run the hotel’s food and beverage program, and bring its highly popular Osteria Morini brand from Soho to the Kimpton Palomar.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our doors in South Beach this fall, and excited to partner with the Altamarea Group,” said Fernando Rivera, the property’s newly appointed general manager.

“At the Palomar, guests will not only be surrounded by world-class restaurants, shopping and other great amenities, but they will also enjoy state-of-the-art design, technology, luxury and the unparalleled service that embodies the Kimpton ethos.”

Located at the gateway of the locally loved Sunset Harbour neighbourhood, Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach is a sophisticated retreat just steps away from the city’s newest and most exciting restaurants, shops, wellness experiences and nightlife.

Featuring striking design by Miami architect and designer Kobi Karp, Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach is set to become an iconic addition to the South Beach scene.

Karp’s design takes its cues from the waterfront. The hotel spans five stories with 96 rooms surrounding a spacious central atrium.

Meant to resemble the hull of a private luxury yacht lilted on its side, the lobby excites the senses with its custom-built light installations and is peppered with art displays, including light panels, abstracted shapes, and large format fabrics meant to resemble the ripples of the Atlantic Ocean.

Guest rooms feature private balconies available for nearly every guest and design that is inspired by the oceanic environs.