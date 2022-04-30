Norwegian Prima introduces new spa offerings including first cruise charcoal sauna

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today shared details surrounding its elevated spa and fitness offerings for it’s highly-anticipated Norwegian Prima Class vessels - Norwegian Prima and Viva.

The first two of six ships within this cutting-edge class will feature the cruise industry’s first charcoal sauna at sea as well as a two-story cascading indoor spa waterfall. The Cruise Line has also incorporated several guest favorites including thermal experiences and hot-stone loungers.

Award-winning architecture firm Rockwell Group masterfully designed the perfect environment for tranquility and rejuvenation in Norwegian Prima and Viva’s spa and fitness venues.

“The debut of our Prima Class has been all about elevating guest experiences across all the touch points that make a perfect holiday at sea, from food and beverage, entertainment, recreational activities and now spa and fitness,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our latest health and wellness experiences were designed to awaken the senses of our guests like never before pairing world-class design and architecture with one-of-kind offerings that truly allow our guests to unwind and escape.”

Awaken the Senses at the All New Mandara Spa including cruise industry’s first charcoal sauna at sea

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the ongoing only-found-on-NCL’s Prima Class vacation experiences such as the world’s first three-level racetrack at sea and dry drop slides, the Brand will unveil the industry’s first charcoal sauna.

Derived from Japanese and Korean wellness practices, the charcoal sauna uses a radiant heat system with an outer charcoal layer to reach temperatures between 86-122 degrees Fahrenheit. Guests can recline into relaxation as the sauna helps boost circulation and metabolism while also removing toxins from the body. The sauna also effectively treats muscle stiffness and tension, including relief from backache, headache, and arthritis, by promoting the deep release of connective tissue and muscles.

Thermal Experiences

The charcoal sauna is just one of eight thermal spa offerings available at the elevated Mandara Spa. Guests can also indulge in a series of blissful experiences such as a salt and steam room, as well as a gambit of Brand-first spa experiences including an Ice Room, Experiential Showers, a Flotation Salt Pool and Infrared Sauna.

The Ice Room: After unwinding in the sauna or steam bath, guests can cool off in the refreshing Ice Room. The cold air helps to increase blood circulation, invigorate the respiratory tract, and strengthen the immune system.

The Experiential Showers: Multiple water jets and lighting effects help invigorate the body, lower body temperature, and stimulate blood circulation.

Floatation Salt Pool: This treatment allows guests to fully relax all of their muscles while floating in warm water. An experience similar to experiencing zero gravity due to the buoyancy of the saltwater. The Floatation Salt Pool is beneficial for easing mental anxiety and muscle tension.

Infrared Sauna: Unlike traditional saunas that use conventional heat to warm the air, infrared saunas utilize infrared lamps to directly warm the body — and at lower temperatures than traditional saunas. This promotes relaxation, better sleep, sore muscle and joint relief, improved blood circulation, and detoxification.

New Services

NCL is also introducing several new services at the spa, including two new beds from the Gharieni Group, the Gharieni Welnamis and the Gharieni Wellmassage5D. The Welnamis bed utilizes Binaural Acoustic & Dynamic Stimulation, a computer-controlled acoustic and vibrational therapy that trains the brain to relax and benefit from deep relaxation techniques. Meanwhile, the award-winning Wellmassage5d bed provides a whole-body wellness massage experience utilizing eight specially pre-programmed positions and the Brand’s “Signature Treatment” technique.

Other new service menu items include:

Ocean Spa Wave Massage: This unique treatment lets guests relax on a water-filled cushion. The cushion features a therapeutic warm wrap of nutrient-rich sea plants and marine algae releasing stress and tension from the body. The treatment also includes a deep cleansing seaweed mask, aromatherapy essential oils, and scalp and foot massages.

Musclease Aroma Spa Ocean Wrap: This wrap contains a warming blend of pine and rosemary essential oils to help guests ease the pains of rheumatism, arthritis, muscular spasms, and fatigue.

Cellutox Aroma Spa Ocean Wrap: Excellent for guests seeking to improve the appearance of cellulite and reduce fluid retention. This treatment contains a detoxifying blend of juniper and lemon essential oils, which decongest and stimulate the body.

Zero Gravity Wellness Massage: High-tech meets high touch in this next-generation 75-minute wellness treatment. Producing a zero-gravity effect, the body is suspended on an advanced treatment table that maneuvers a series of sophisticated massage techniques to the user. Eight table positions enable effective and precise reach of every muscle group, including intensive work on the back and main muscles, resulting in release of tension and improved body mechanics.

The spa will also feature a relaxation area featuring 22 hot stone loungers. Guests can also arrange to stay in one of the 28 exclusive spa balcony staterooms on board Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, providing travelers with premium access to the elevated Mandara Spa and its suite of thermal spa experiences.

First-of-its-Kind Design

At the spa, guests can visit either the Vitality or Salt Floatation Pool where they can immerse themselves in the tranquil sounds of the two-story cascading indoor spa waterfall. This space also features an impressive marble spiral staircase. Additional design highlights include the relaxation area in the spa, and the Pulse Fitness Center. Both of these spaces are front facing on the ship, allowing guests to enjoy sweeping 270-degree views of the ocean. This is also the first time that NCL’s fitness center will be located at the front of the ship.

The gym will also include the all-new Performance Recovery room, an interactive, engaging wellness experience utilizing a selection of Hyperice products in workshops, group fitness classes, and services to maximize user benefits.

Returning Favorites

Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva will also feature enhanced guest-favorite spa and fitness amenities, including the Vitaly Pool, steam sauna, and Finnish sauna. The spa will offer a wide range of services in its 20 treatment rooms, including massage, acupuncture, manicures and pedicures, facials and more. In the Pulse Fitness Center, guests will have free access to the state-of-the-art fitness equipment they have come to expect from NCL. Yoga and spin classes will also be available.

Norwegian Cruise Line was voted ‘World’s Leading Cruise Line 2021’ and ‘World’s Leading Large Ship Cruise Line 2021’ by voters of World Travel Awards. The brand also collected ‘World’s Best Cruise Line 2021’ at World Cruise Awards