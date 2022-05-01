Windstar Cruises partners with Miami Arts Organization

Small ship cruise line Windstar Cruises has partnered with Fountainhead Arts, a Miami based arts organisation dedicated to elevating and supporting artists, to commission local artists to paint murals on each of the three Star Plus Class yachts, as well as in Windstar’s new Miami office opening June, 2022.

Fountainhead will assist Windstar in selecting local artists to board the ships and paint murals over the course of the next 15 months. The murals will adorn the large top deck wall aft of the Star Grill.

Fountainhead was founded in 2008 by collectors and passionate art appreciators Kathryn and Dan Mikesell, who believe connecting people intimately with artists impacts how we move through this world. Fountainhead’s goal is to empower artists by making connections that lead to growth in their work and careers.

“These murals, all painted by local artists, will enliven the top decks of our Star Plus Class yachts and be a great conversation piece for our guests, but this project is also about connecting to the Miami arts community in Windstar’s new corporate home,” says Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “The entire team is excited to meet the artists in Fountainhead’s artistic ecosystem and see the original artwork come to life on board and in our office.”

While the artists are aboard the ships to install the murals, guests can observe the artists at work and attend a “reveal” event. After the event, artists will host a table for dinner with guests selected by Windstar. Artists will also conduct two evening seminars: one for guests and one for crew, explaining the conception, design, meaning, and installation process.

“In our 13-year history, Fountainhead has become a pioneering force in the arts and culture landscape, developing innovative artist and community engagement programs, and cultivating key relationships with leading art institutions in South Florida and beyond,” says Kathryn Mikesell. “We’re thrilled to bring that relationship to sea by partnering with Windstar – and further connect them to their new home in the Miami community via the arts.”

As part of the agreement, murals will be replaced once on each of the three yachts, with the first in 2024, another in 2025, and the final yacht in 2026.