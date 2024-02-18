Norwegian Cruise Line Reintroduces Port of Call to Its Sailing Itinerary

Norwegian Escape Resumes Original Path, Set to Dock in Ocho Rios



Passengers on board the Norwegian Escape received exciting news about an update to their sailing itinerary. The cruise will make a stop at Reynolds Pier in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on February 14, replacing the previously planned visit to Falmouth and restoring the voyage’s initial course. This modification follows the earlier diversion caused by damage to Turtle Bay Pier in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

NCL announced the update with a message of enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to announce the return of our Ocho Rios port of call in Jamaica.”



The “Caribbean: Great Stirrup Cay & Cozumel” cruise, departing on February 10, 2024, was rerouted due to the Turtle Bay Pier incident involving Carnival Magic on February 6, which was damaged by strong winds and swells while docked, leading to no reported injuries and the ship remaining operational.

The repair needs at Turtle Bay Pier initially prompted Norwegian Escape to adjust its Jamaican port of call to Falmouth. However, arrangements have been made to use the Reynolds Pier in Ocho Rios, allowing the ship to revert to its intended itinerary.

Itinerary Updates and Shore Excursion Modifications

Departing from Port Canaveral on February 10, 2024, the Norwegian Escape embarked on its journey, calling at Cozumel, Mexico, and George Town, Grand Cayman, before the updated stop in Ocho Rios was announced to passengers on February 12.

The stop at Ocho Rios will enable guests to explore local attractions, including Dunn’s River Falls and Mystic Mountain Adventure Park, with the ship docking from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., slightly adjusted from the original Falmouth timing.

Following Ocho Rios, the cruise will continue with a day at sea and a visit to Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, concluding at Port Canaveral on February 17.

For shore excursions booked through NCL in Falmouth, automatic cancellations and refunds will be processed to the onboard accounts of the affected passengers. Excursions previously booked for Ocho Rios will be automatically reinstated, with tickets delivered to guest staterooms. Guests are encouraged to arrange new or alternative shore excursions directly while onboard.

Passengers who arranged their own shore activities independently are advised to contact their tour operators for any necessary cancellations or refund arrangements.