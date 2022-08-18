Norwegian Cruise Line unveils 40% discounts across its range

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering 40% off all cruises and fly-cruises, across all its destinations, for a limited period.

The promotion is available until Monday (August 22) on all future cruises and fly-cruises, and applies across all accommodation categories including Suites and The Haven by Norwegian.

The cruise line is also highlighting its ‘Free at Sea’ upgrade packages, which cost from £149 per person for a cruise of six to eight days.

Some of the sailings available include those on Norwegian Sun, which will be cruising in the Canary Islands from November 2022 – the first time since 2017.

Its itineraries range from eight to 14 days and combine the Canaries with visits to Portugal, Spain, and Morocco and with embarkations in Lisbon, Malaga and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

In 2023, Norwegian Prima will depart on an 11-day transatlantic journey from New York to Reykjavik, Iceland.

Furthermore, passengers can get up to £250 per person airfare credit on selected Europe sailings.