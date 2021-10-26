Norwegian Bliss returns to operation in United States

Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed the restart of its seventh vessel, Norwegian Bliss.

She will be sailing week-long voyages to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles.

Norwegian Bliss becomes the second vessel sailing from the West Coast following the restart of her sister ship Norwegian Encore, which resumed voyages to Alaska from the Seattle in August.

Norwegian Bliss’ crew members earlier welcomed eager and excited guests as they embarked to sail the majestic Mexican Riviera.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Norwegian Bliss has been one of the industry’s game changers setting multiple world records on the West Coast, including being the largest ship to be christened in Seattle, homeport in Los Angeles, call to San Francisco, and traverse the new locks of the Panama Canal from both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans,” said Harry Sommer, chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Having her make her long-awaited return from the ‘City of Angels’ sets another landmark in our Great Cruise Comeback journey as we reignite half of our fleet and continue delivering unforgettable guest experiences from one of the premier destinations on the West Coast.”

Norwegian Bliss will sail from the Los Angeles World Cruise Center, offering week-long voyages and five-day sailings to the Mexican Riviera, visiting marquee Mexican ports including Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Ensenada, Mexico.