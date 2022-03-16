Norse Atlantic Airways secures Gatwick slots

Norse Atlantic Airways has secured new slots at Gatwick at it prepares for take-off.

Destinations are still to be confirmed, but the airline has secured two six-weekly slot pairs from the London airport.

The airline is seeking to offer affordable fares on long-haul flights, and has a fleet of 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

The first flights are expected to take off in the summer.

On announcing the news, chief executive of Norse Atlantic Airways, Bjørn Tore Larsen, said: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded slots to operate flights to and from London Gatwick Airport as it gives us access to one of the most attractive markets in Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We look forward to working closely with the great team at Gatwick Airport so that we may offer travellers affordable fares to exciting destinations on board comfortable and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners as soon as possible.”

Norse Atlantic Airways has plans to serve destinations including New York, Florida, Paris, London and Oslo.

Stewart Wingate, Gatwick chief executive, said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming Norse Atlantic Airways to Gatwick.

“These new services mean we can offer our passengers some great value long- haul fairs, a fantastic experience onboard modern, cleaner aircraft, and even more choice of destination.”