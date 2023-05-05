Minister Bartlett Welcomes New Flight Service Between UK & Jamaica by Norse

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has welcomed the announcement by low-cost Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways that it will expand its services to the Caribbean to include Jamaica this winter season.

“This service is coming at an opportune time as we seek to diversify the options available to our visitors from the UK, which is our largest European market. Norse will provide flights at a reasonable price point that will certainly encourage more arrivals to Destination Jamaica, moving us closer to our target of 5 million annual visitors by 2025,” noted Minister Bartlett.

Norse announced on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, plans to begin the operation of four flights per week to Montego Bay from October 29 and three flights per week to Kingston from October 31, out of the London Gatwick International Airport in the United Kingdom.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, Chief Executive Officer of Norse Atlantic Airways has underscored that the introduction of such new flights from London Gatwick will enable more travellers to experience destinations at lower fares, adding that those wishing to reunite with friends and family will have greater choice during this traditionally high demand travel period.

In lauding the move, Minister Bartlett described it as a major boost to efforts by the Ministry of Tourism, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), and various travel partners to improve affordable air connectivity between Jamaica and its traditional and non-traditional source markets.

The tourism minister also noted that further discussions are ongoing with other air carriers to establish direct routes to Jamaica, to foster continued growth in arrivals and tourism earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT