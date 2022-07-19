Ninh Binh province to bring Vietnamese antique costumes closer to the public

Tac attire, Ngu than attire, Giao Linh attire, Nhat Binh attire… appeared in the tourist areas and attractions of Ninh Binh (Photo: nbtv.vn)

With the speedy flow of recent fashion trends, the vietnamese antique costumes seemed to be oblivion. To preserve and spread the traditional beauties with strong national identity, a number of units, organisations and individuals in Ninh Binh Province organised a series of Photo tours to bring Vietnamese antique costumes closer to the public.

Sights and attractions such as: Hoa Lu ancient capital historical and cultural relic area, Bich Dong Pagoda, Thien Ha Cave, Temple of Saint Nguyen, space to simulate Buffalo Fighting… are the destinations of Vietnamese antique costume Photo tours “Through the heritage domain”, organised by Ba Ngan (three thousand) Art Exhibitor coordinated with Dong Phong tailoring and sewing traditional costumes. In each destination and background, the models will be dressed in different costumes.

Attires such as Tac, Ngu than, Giao Linh, Nhat Binh,... appeared in the tourist areas and attractions of Ninh Binh with lively colours and patterns, Modern yet traditional, combined with an ancient, quiet space, which not only enhances the beauty, but also attracts the attention of many people who love to learn about traditional culture.

Recently, in addition to the antique costume Photo tours “Through the heritage domain”, exhibitions on display of antique costumes, demonstrations of fabric dyeing were held, which helps to make Vietnamese antique costumes more present in modern life. Becoming a new trend for Vietnamese youngsters to wear and take photos to preserve the youth. These events not only preserve and uphold the traditional beauties of Vietnamese traditional costumes through the dynasties, but also introduce and promote the image of the land and people of Ninh Binh to a large number of domestic and foreign visitors.

Vietnam has enjoyed multiple wins at the prestigious World Travel Awards in 2021. These include:

Asia’s Leading Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2021 (Hoi An)

World’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2021 (World Cruise Awards)

ADVERTISEMENT

Vietnam is also nominated in a host of categories in 2022. These include:

Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Nature Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022

Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2022 (Da Nang City)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hoi An)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hue City)

Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best Culinary Destination (World Culinary Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2022 (World Golf Awards)

World’s Best Wellness Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)

Asia’s Best Spa Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)