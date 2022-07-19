Erkan Oden appointed as director of F&B to The Sloane Club

The Sloane Club, Sloane Place and The Apartments by The Sloane Club are delighted to announce Erkan Oden’s appointment as Food & Beverage Director to the three businesses and their numerous dining outlets, the next step in an illustrious career working for some of London’s most successful hospitality brands.

Erkan will oversee the operations and ensure superlative dining experiences at The Garden Room, The Sloane Room and The Bar at The Sloane Club, the iconic 100 year old private members club, in addition to the Club’s private dining and events, and The Roof Terrace at The Sloane Club; the boutique hotel, Sloane Place, Sloane Place Restaurant and The Hideaway (a basement bar venue); and the in-room dining for The Apartments at The Sloane Club.

It was in his hometown of Marmaris in Turkey that Erkan fell in love with the buzz and conviviality of the hospitality industry, starting his career aged 16 working in its seaside hotels, restaurants and bars. He moved to London in 2006 cutting his teeth at Brown’s Hotel, part of the Rocco Forte portfolio. From there, Erkan joined the reopening team for Gordon Ramsay at The Savoy Grill at The Savoy and went on to become a General Manager with D&D London, looking after some of London’s most celebrated restaurants including Coq d’Argent and Le Pont de la Tour. His most recent role was as Director of Food & Beverage at Hard Rock Hotel London.

“I am blessed to have worked with some of the greatest restaurants in London and am now excited to bring my experience, dedication and passion for what I do to The Sloane Club, Sloane Place and The Apartments by The Sloane Club. The Sloane Club has a 100 year history and some amazing loyal guests who have been members for 20, 30 even 40 years. We have huge development plans for the next two to three years and aim to create some unique F&B offerings of the utmost quality. Watch this space.” - says Erkan Oden about his new role as Director of Food & Beverage.

Emma Barker, General Manager of the three businesses adds: “We are very happy to have Erkan on the team as we grow the business and with exciting announcements up our sleeves. His expertise and attitude are already huge assets.”

ADVERTISEMENT