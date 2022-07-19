Saudia continues departure phase of Hajj pilgrims

SAUDIA has begun transporting Hajj pilgrims to their homes after completing their rituals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Flight SV 5848 from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was the first domestic return flight of pilgrims this year on the 12th of July.

The first international outbound Hajj flight was SV 5782 from Jeddah to Fez, Morocco.

In addition to operating 273 international and 32 domestic inbound Hajj flights, SAUDIA has optimized the operation plan for the departure phase of Hajj.

During this year’s Hajj season, SAUDIA introduced the “Luggage First” initiative; a free service to transport groups of Hajj travelers’ baggage from their residence in Makkah and Medina 24 hours or more before take-off. The new dedicated service will ensure completion of all departure related procedures to ease airport congestion.

SAUDIA has also launched an awareness campaign related to the baggage instructions for Hajj pilgrims in 6 different languages and this includes the use of simplified images.

SAUDIA’s offices in Makkah and Medina have prepared to facilitate and enhance the travel experience for Hajj pilgrims. Staff in the office can provide special assistance including pre-booking seats, issuing excess baggage vouchers, meal orders and special services to sick and disabled guests. These offices open on a 24/7 basis during the peak travel period.

