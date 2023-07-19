Nick Baker to Lead Two Special Scottish Wildlife Cruises This Autumn

Naturalist, self-confessed biophile, and well-known wildlife TV presenter Nick Baker will be guiding lucky guests on two Hebridean Adventures cruises later this year, on board the MV Hjalmar Bjørge from Oban operated by their Northern Light Cruising Co. brand.

Mull Wildlife Explorer Cruise – 6 nights from Oban from the 25th of September to 1st of October, with a loose itinerary circumnavigating the wildlife hotspot that is the Isle of Mull and some other nearby islands. These are planned to include the sacred Isle of Iona, Staffa, plus Coll and Tiree, but the nature of this cruise is that is an adventure, so the skipper will react to the daily conditions and reported sightings to ensure guests have the very best experience possible.

Mull and its waters are home to many iconic Scottish species, with whales and dolphins, basking sharks, otters, seals and seabirds like gannets on the potential watchlist, but you will also get to take daily walks ashore to explore also where Nick will be able to use his experience to showcase flora and fauna of all sizes, with a particular interest in insects so expect to learn about fascinating species you may never have heard of! Mull is also home to both golden and white-tailed eagles as well as other raptors, and at this time of year you are likely to see and hear the red deer as it will be their annual rutting season, but you may also spot some of the handsome fallow deer that are present on Mull also.

Caledonia – Wildlife of the Great Glen – 6 nights from the 10th to the 16th of October. This cruise starts in Fort William and will navigate along the length of the Caledonian Canal, passing through all its locks such as famous Neptune’s Staircase, and travelling through Loch Ness as you near the end in Inverness. It will be a very leisurely cruise, accompanied by Nick on board, but also shadowed by company owner and experienced ecologist David Lambie in a 4x4 minibus, ready to whisk you away into the surrounding hills and glens each day. Here you will search for those Scottish specialities such as red squirrels, crested tits, and crossbill, as well as admire the magnificent Autumnal scenery and colours thanks to the many broadleaf forests and heather-clad hillsides. Again, the local red deer should be evident on the hillsides, with possible sightings of red grouse in places as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along the canal itself you can expect sightings of water birds and waders, plus otters live in many locations along the canal so keep those eyes peeled! The week will end in Inverness with the chance to try and spot the local bottlenose dolphins in the Moray Firth, either by boat or minibus.

Details - Both cruises are priced at £2070 per person and there are only 10 spaces available on each cruise. For full details and to book, please see the Northern Light Cruising website at www.northernlight-uk.com or call and speak to Michelle Baron on 01599 555723 or by email at [email protected] .