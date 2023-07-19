Join Fellow Royal Warrant Holders, The Goring and Fortnum & Mason for a Supper Club Series

A food lover’s dream, two iconic culinary powerhouses will come together this Summer to host three exclusive Supper Clubs in Fortnum & Mason’s recently opened Food & Drink Studio - an experiential hub dedicated to extraordinary food and drink.

Between August and November 2023, The Goring’s chefs and mixologists will host three Supper Clubs, seating 18 people each. These exclusive, interactive dinners will showcase the best of seasonal British food - with a twist. Places are limited and booked on a first come first served basis.

On a mission to showcase the best in food and drink, Fortnum & Mason’s brand new Food and Drink Studio is a space for in-house talent, sustainability leaders, suppliers and guest chefs to showcase their skills and customers to take part in workshops, live cooking demonstrations and experimentation. This very special partnership will see Fortnum’s combine with The Goring, a Michelin star and Royal Warrant holder with three AA Rosettes to celebrate British cuisine via delectable menus and cocktails.

The Goring Supper Club: A Taste of The Goring Garden, 10th August 2023 at 6.30pm

-Sample Menu-

BBQ heritage tomato salad, gazpacho consommé, black olive and savoury

Orkney scallops, Goring garden salad, broad bean, lemon, smoked butter sauce and verbena

Lemon and camomile clotted cream parfait, wild honey and bee pollen

The Goring Supper Club: A Harvest Festival, 13th September 2023 at 6.30pm

-Sample Menu-

Salt baked beetroots, pigeon, spiced walnut and malted grains

Smoked Rhug Estate fallow deer, haunch pie, quince, cocoa jus and cobb nuts

Bramble and apple crumble soufflé, vanilla ice cream and mulled cider shot

The Goring Supper Club: A Thanksgiving Feast, 23rd November 2023 at 6.30pm

-Sample Menu-

Glazed Scottish langoustine, corn pudding cream, maple bacon dumpling

Truffle stuffed Cotswold chicken, salt baked sweet potato, pickled cranberry and caramelised onion

Brown butter custard tart, pecan and crème fraîche ice cream

Guests wishing to make a night of it can book The Goring’s Supper Club & Dream package, which as an addition to the Supper Club includes an overnight stay at The Goring with a full English breakfast. Prices from £823 including VAT and breakfast.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO of The Goring, Jeremy Goring said: “We are delighted to take The Goring on tour to our much-loved British institution and neighbour. Chef Graham is busily preparing some culinary gems to showcase The Goring’s gastronomic A-game with our friends at F&M.”

Fortnum & Mason CEO, Tom Athron, says: “Ever since William Fortnum met Hugh Mason and started a business, Fortnum & Mason have been in search of extraordinary new food and drink experiences, so it seems only natural to create a home dedicated to this search, the result of which is our Food & Drink Studio. The Goring perfectly shares our passion for pushing the boundaries of culinary experience, making this partnership an exciting addition to our new space.”