Collaboration of Dolce&Gabbana Casa at San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel

Just in time for its second birthday as a Four Seasons, San Domenico Palace, Taormina unveils its new poolside set up in collaboration with Dolce&Gabbana.

From now until the end of the 2023 season the Hotel’s iconic pool area and gardens will be decked out in Dolce&Gabbana’s “Blu Mediterraneo” motif, a deep blue and white pattern inspired by majolica pottery. Deeply rooted in the Italian south, this motif pays homage to Italy’s heritage in craftsmanship.

The takeover involves a range of products from Dolce&Gabbana including umbrellas, towels, cushions, pillows, cabanas, trays, coasters and other decorative objects. The setup would not be complete without a customized Granita Trolley dressed in blue and white from which the Hotel’s guests can enjoy an icy granita in classic flavours such as almond, coffee and lemon – the most delicious and stylish way to cool off from the hot Sicilian sun.

The iconic San Domenico Palace perched on a promontory above the Ionian Sea, first opened as a hotel in 1896 but was originally a Dominican monastery erected in the 14th century. In July 2021, it reopened as a Four Seasons hotel after extensive renovation, making this season the Hotel’s third year of operations under the luxury brand’s banner.