New trade website from Tourism New Zealand

Tourism New Zealand has launched a new travel trade website.

It includes refreshed content and an updated design and layout to make it more intuitive and user friendly for travel sellers.

The new website provides a comprehensive one-stop-shop for online training and inspirational content, as well as all sales tools and resources.

Content available includes an extensive library of digital resources including all training webinars created over the past two years.

Resources are grouped under the various headings, focusing on training, tools and events.

The new website is also the place to go for the New Zealand Specialist (NZSP) travel agent education programme, where travel sellers can complete the learning modules to earn Bronze, Silver and Gold NZSP travel seller status.

Tourism New Zealand is the organisation responsible for marketing New Zealand to the world as a tourist destination.

The major tool we use to do this is the 100% Pure New Zealand marketing campaign, a campaign that has evolved over the past 20 years to make the country one of the most well-respected and well-known tourism brands.

Image: Unsplash/James Coleman