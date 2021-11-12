Wyndham Garden Christchurch Kilmore Street opens in New Zealand

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has continued to expand its portfolio in Australasia, with the opening of Wyndham Garden Christchurch Kilmore Street in New Zealand.

Wyndham Garden Christchurch Kilmore Street will mark the company’s second hotel for New Zealand’s garden city, and its 16th hotel in New Zealand.

Within Asia Pacific, the company has an expansive presence of over 1,600 hotels across 20 markets and territories.

The 96-room Wyndham Garden Christchurch Kilmore Street is centrally located near the city’s bustling food scene, with restaurants and cafes just a five-minute walk away, and a short walk to the casino and new Christchurch Convention Centre, making it ideal for business and leisure travellers looking for a convenient stay.

Wyndham Garden is a global brand with hotels located in key business, airport and suburban locations across the United States, China, south-east Asia, Europe and Australasia.

Combining excellent service and best-in-class amenities, each Wyndham Garden hotel offers a warm welcoming experience and prides itself on delivering stress-free, easy travel that guests want, so they can find peace of mind when traveling for business or pleasure.

Matt Holmes, head of development, south-east Asia & Pacific Rim, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are delighted to collaborate closely with the Marsden Group to launch our Wyndham Garden brand in Christchurch.

“Christchurch is a vibrant city that is continuing to evolve with a focus on urban regeneration, which is attracting an increasing number of domestic visitors – making it an ideal location for our second hotel in the city, and our 16th hotel in New Zealand.”