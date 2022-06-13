Christchurch ready to welcome delegates for sell-out MEETINGS 2022

Christchurch is set to welcome business events professionals from across New Zealand and Australia to sell-out industry exhibition, MEETINGS 2022.

The two-day event on 15 and 16 June will showcase 211 stands from 18 regions of New Zealand to 110 Australian and over 300 domestic event organisers.

They will be among the first to experience New Zealand’s next-generation convention centre, Te Pae Christchurch. Starting with a memorable cultural welcome, MEETINGS guests will be treated to a taste of all the city has to offer for business events, meeting with local producers, sustainability champions, and exploring the vibrant riverside CBD.

The Business Events Industry Aotearoa’s flagship event, MEETINGS will be the first large international exhibition event for Te Pae Christchurch.

On Tuesday 14 June, 650 guests will be welcomed to Christchurch Town Hall for a cultural ceremony to open the first MEETINGS held in the city for 14 years.

ChristchurchNZ Head of Business Events, Megan Crum says MEETINGS visitors will discover why Christchurch is an epic conference destination.

New Zealand’s second largest city is connected to the world through Christchurch Airport. The central city’s new infrastructure and beautiful heritage buildings full of restaurants, bars and shops set beside the river, and green spaces, and our manaakitanga – the welcome and hospitality visitors receive – all add up to making Ōtautahi Christchurch the obvious choice for business events

Megan Crum, Head of Business Events, ChristchurchNZ

“Our venues are world-class, flexible, and ultra-modern, and our hotels and accommodation are conveniently close to both venues and hospitality, none more than 10 minutes from each other in our pedestrian and cycle friendly city.

“Ōtautahi Christchurch has been rebuilt and reimagined, with space for any and all business events. Our collaborative business events community, including the ChristchurchNZ team are geared up to ensure the success of every event.

“From the moment our guests arrive at our international airport, they will be warmly greeted at the MEETINGS Welcome Lounge, just 20 minutes from our exciting and compact central city where they will be staying in 15 hotels close to Te Pae,” Megan Crum says.

“A bonus for business events visitors is our location at the heart of the South Island, with a myriad of bucket-list activities and destinations on the doorstep.”

Prior to MEETINGS, ChristchurchNZ is hosting a weekend famil for seven Australian buyers, and on 14 June, 80 hosted buyers will experience the city for a day packed with activities and hospitality.

The ChristchurchNZ stand at MEETINGS will be the first space to greet guests as they arrive at Te Pae Christchurch, with 24 exhibitors from across the Canterbury region on show.

Christchurch Airport Coffee Lounge is set up to be a place to relax and network throughout the day at MEETINGS, with special tastings from local producers a highlight of the event

MEETINGS Day buyer registration is still open online and a $100 air travel rebate is on offer for visiting buyers. Free registration includes airport transfers, lunch and refreshments throughout the day, plus valuable professional development and knowledge sessions.