New Zealand accelerates border reopening plans

The government of New Zealand has announced international borders will reopen to vaccinated travellers from May 1st.

Arrivals from visa waiver countries will no longer need to isolate on arrival or provide a negative pre-departure test.

However, a negative rapid antigen test will still be required on arrival and on day five or six.

Sarah Handley, general manager for Americas and Europe for Tourism New Zealand, said: “It is truly exciting that international visitors will soon be able to visit New Zealand and experience the country’s warm welcome, or ‘manaakitanga’.

“The announcement today will give our tourism industry the certainty and boost it needs to ramp up efforts in international markets.”

Fully vaccinated Australian visitors can return to New Zealand from April 12th.

René de Monchy, chief executive of Tourism New Zealand, said: “We look forward to welcoming manuhiri (visitors), family and friends back in from April.

“New Zealand has plenty to offer international visitors from breath-taking landscapes, rare and remarkable wildlife to our rich culture and heritage; our people and place are what make us unique, and we look forward to sharing this with the world again.”

The move is an acceleration of reopening plans announced earlier in the year.

Image: Miles Holden