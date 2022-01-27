Rail industry seeks to woo passengers back as guidance lifted

To help commuters make the most of their journeys back to work, the rail industry has launched a national commuter rewards website to help users make the most of their ‘me-time’ on the train.

The move comes as advice to work from home is lifted by the government.

According to a poll from the rail industry, 48 per cent of those working from home had been feeling the effects of ‘work from home fatigue,’ with this resulting in less motivation, finding it harder to focus and poorer sleep.

Almost half of those that were working from home while the work from home restrictions were in place have said that they hope to return to their place of work two-to-three times a week now the restrictions have been lifted.

Since the work from home restrictions were removed last week, peak journeys have increased by five per cent.

Train companies will be monitoring timetables and in the coming weeks, stepping up the number of trains they run in a way that reflects demand to help passengers travel with confidence.

Train companies have been working together on various incentives to support commuters as they begin to return to the office.

Last June the industry worked with the department for transport to introduce the Flexi Season ticket, which provides commuters with a minimum of 20 per cent discount on an equivalent monthly season ticket if travelling during peak times two-to-three times a week.

Rail users can also amend a booked journey, fee free, up until 18:00 the day before should their travel plans change with the book with confidence initiative.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive at Rail Delivery Group, explained: “Taking the train is more than just a journey – it benefits the environment, economy and local businesses.

“To encourage and support commuter’s as they return, the rail industry has launched a new commuter rewards website offering free hot drinks, mindfulness, course upgrades, music streaming, audiobooks and more to help enhance customers on-train and at destination experiences.”