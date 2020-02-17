New outdoor development at Mina Palm Jumeirah

Azizi Developments has announced further enhancements to the landscaping of Mina, its premium development on the east crescent of Palm Jumeirah.

Designed to leverage its waterfront location, overlooking the Gulf with stunning views of Dubai’s skyline, Mina offers residents seaside serenity at its finest, as well as a premium range of amenities.

Mina is now 90 per cent complete and selling out rapidly, Azizi added in a statement.

Over 69 per cent of the total area is allocated for gardens, a children’s play area, a jogging track and green outdoor spaces.

According to Azizi, 178 residential units at Mina will be completed this year including 120 one- and 54 two-bedroom residences besides four spacious penthouses.

With an investment of over US$2.72 million, Azizi will now be using superior hardscape materials that are of much higher specifications.

Moreover, the developer is adding to the soft landscape through the generous addition of greenery in the form of trees, bushes and flowering plants, said the developer.

Shaded areas are being added for the comfort of Mina’s residents, and ground levels are being adjusted to make the landscape more visually appealing, it added.

On the gesture, executive director, engineering, Mohamed Ragheb, said: “Our customers were overjoyed when we surprised them with the over investment for the interior design enhancements at Riviera in early January.

“Following the success of this, we have decided to now also put a smile on the faces of our Mina investors.

“At absolutely no cost to them, we are enhancing the entire outdoor area, with it now being an even better fit for the lavish, luxurious residences that it surrounds.

“We hope that this excites our valued customers as much as it does us, and that the new outdoor area will exceed their expectations,” he added.

“Quality and timely delivery are our utmost priorities.

“This investment is part of our efforts to enhance our customers’ satisfaction and earn their loyalty.”

Moreover, Mina is also host to a dedicated retail precinct, covered parking, and concierge service, while offering easy access to the Palm Monorail, Dubai Tram, and Dubai Metro, as well as to a variety of hotels and other retail and leisure attractions in its immediate vicinity.