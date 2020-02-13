Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis opens doors to first guests

Radisson Hotel Group has opened Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, the latest property in its expanding portfolio across the Middle East.

Located at Dubai Digital Park, the hotel seeks to present a playful twist on conventional hotel stays with a culinary hangout with a casual feel and a buzzing social scene.

Using integrated technology and bold design personality, Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis comprises of 104 contemporary designed rooms, eight suites and 59 apartments made created with millennials in mind.

Signature dining outlets Foodtruck Lobby and Deli double up as social hubs and on the ground floor OUIBar + Terrace delivers a casual chic dining space with live sports screens plus and an alfresco area.

Additionally, the Red Roof bar offers guests a day to night hang out – from evening sundowners to morning stretching for sunrise yoga.

The hotel also hosts ten state-of-the-art conference rooms and a multi event space of 600 square metres, to cater for up to 600 guests.

With all these amenities, Radisson Red guests have endless opportunities for switching effortlessly between business and pleasure.

Tim Cordon, area senior vice president, Middle East & Africa, the Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Radisson Red is a completely new and different hotel concept.

“It is bold and alive, and provides an experience like no other, created today for tomorrow’s biggest travellers, in one of the fastest growing sectors of the market: lifestyle select.

“We are very proud and excited to open the Middle East’s first Radisson Red in Dubai, one of the world’s most attractive travel destinations and key regional commercial hubs.

“We are delighted to open another flagship hotel in this city and continue to contribute to its growth.”

Radisson Red was established to capture the trend of something new, something innovative.