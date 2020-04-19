ATM 2020: Registration opens ahead of annual showcase

Registration has opened ahead of Arabian Travel Market 2020.

With some 40,000 travel industry professionals expected to attend, the event will be larger than ever this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2,500 exhibiting companies, representing 150 countries, will be on hand, as well as 65 national pavilions.

Over 100 new exhibitors have been confirmed, while there are an array of high-profile speakers and world-class experts selected for more than 40 seminars.

Arabian Travel Market is considered by industry professionals as a barometer for the Middle East and North Africa tourism sector.

The event will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from April 19th-22nd.

Media can register here, while delegates can apply here.