New details revealed ahead of LATA Expo 2021

The Latin American Travel Association (LATA) has unveiled further details of its flagship event, LATA Expo 2021, which is being planned around the core theme of “Ready for Restart”.

The organisation announced in July that the largest business-to-business trade show in Europe focused on Latin America would be going ahead once again in a virtual capacity this year.

LATA Expo will take place across five days from October 11-15 with a modified daily timetable that has been designed to accommodate attendees dialling in from different time zones around the world.

The programme will focus on pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings between exhibitors, buyers and media delegates, as well as keynote seminars and insight into important travel and consumer trends impacting Latin America.

Under this core theme, LATA has given an overview of some of the content sessions that will feature in the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“View from the Top” will set the scene on how to re-build after the devastation of the pandemic and, more importantly, focus on building back better.

Other content sessions will cover how to adapt to rapidly to evolving consumer demands, decarbonising travel, animal welfare in travel and the importance of biodiversity in the post-covid world, as well as future gazing sessions which will feature insights, statistics, green shoots and relevant case studies.

These seminars will feature an expert panel of speakers and be open to both exhibitors and delegates.

Colin Stewart, chairman of LATA, commented: “We decided on “Ready for Restart” as our core theme for LATA Expo 2021 because we are determined to deliver a show that will prove invaluable over the next 12 months for both our members and other attendees as international travel resumes.

“The Latin American travel industry has had a torrid time since the turn of the pandemic and is a region that is under continued travel restrictions from the United Kingdom as well as other parts of the world.

“As such, we want to provide attendees with all the tools and information required to give them the best chance of building back and building back better.

“LATA is also making a concerted effort to target other key inbound travel markets for Latin America with the participation of important operators and buyers from across Europe and beyond.

“Ultimately, we want LATA Expo 2021 to provide essential insight and valuable new business opportunities.

“We look forward to welcoming our community once again at this flagship event.”