LATA to feature its first travel agency programme at LATA Expo 2022

The Latin American Travel Association (LATA) will feature its first travel agent programme at LATA Expo 2022 with a dedicated programme of agent events on Tuesday 14 June.

For the first time, LATA Expo; Europe’s largest B2B travel trade event dedicated to Latin America, will welcome travel agents interested in selling Latin America for a special programme which aims to showcase the region and provide agents with key contacts, information and the tools needed to confidently sell the region.

The dedicated agent event will start at 3pm on Tuesday 14 June, at LATA Expo, taking place at Evolution London in Battersea Park. The programme aims to offer an interactive journey around Latin America with key tourism board partners and leading tour operator BDMs.

Travel agents will be invited to take part in a tailored agent session followed by an evening networking event, which will bring a flavour of Latin American to London, with themed food and drink.

Colin Stewart, chairman of LATA, says:

“We are delighted to be welcoming back the Latin American travel community in June 2022 in our first face-to-face LATA Expo in over two years. This year, we’re especially pleased to be welcoming travel agents to participate in a dedicated programme on the Tuesday afternoon. We know agents are an absolutely integral part of the tourism recovery to Latin America and our aim at LATA is to help provide the contacts, information and tools required to build confidence in the region and ultimately drive positive tourism growth.”

LATA Expo takes place between 13 and 15 June featuring the main tourism players in Latin America. The event is open to tour operators, media and agents.