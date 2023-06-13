Quito showcases its tourist attractions at the LATA Expo 2023 event

Quito Turismo will attend this year’s LATA Expo, a B2B travel event that brings together key suppliers from Latin America, buyers from the UK and European travel companies. The event will take place on 19–21 June in London, UK.

During LATA Expo 2023, Quito Turismo will hold numerous meetings with key operators in the British and European tourism sector to present exciting updates about the city, explore different promotional options and identify opportunities to increase the number of European tourists over the coming months.

LATA Expo is an internationally renowned event that brings together distinguished professionals from the travel and tourism industry in Latin America and the UK. This annual event in London is a key meeting point for tourism operators, travel agents, hotels, airlines and tourism service providers wishing to promote and explore the wonders of Latin America.

With a broad range of exhibitions, presentations and business meetings, LATA Expo provides a dynamic platform for making new contacts, exchanging ideas and forging strategic alliances in the exciting and diverse Latin American market. The event also offers informative seminars and debates about the latest developments in the industry, as well as exclusive networking opportunities.

LATA Expo is an unmissable exhibition for anyone looking to explore the infinite tourism possibilities in Quito.

Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.

It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and Amazon. Quito has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavours with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://visitquito.ec/