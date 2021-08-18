Ryanair expands UK outbound schedule this winter

Ryanair has unveiled plans to add 11 new routes to its schedule this winter - perfect for those who missed out on a summer getaway.

The schedule now includes over 2,000 weekly flights to over 400 destinations.

Departures include new trips from Birmingham to Bucharest, Vilnius, Milan Bergamo and Turin, as well as flights from Bournemouth to Budapest and Wrocław.

Bristol will get new connections to Barcelona and Madrid, Cardiff will see new flights to Dublin and London Gatwick will welcome a new Malaga route.

Finally, flights will take off from London Luton for Grenoble.

Ryanair director of commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “We are delighted to announce 11 new winter routes from UK cities Bournemouth, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff and London for those who are looking to enjoy a sunny winter getaway or take in the sights on a city break to the likes of Barcelona, Budapest, Dublin or Milan.”