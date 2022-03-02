MSC Cruises scraps St Petersburg calls this summer

MSC Cruises has suspended its ships’ calls to St Petersburg due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and related security concerns.

The company said the health and safety of its passengers and crew was its top priority.

As such, from the end of May until October, four ships with Baltic Sea sailings that had included St Petersburg in any of their summer 2022 itineraries will all suspend their calls to the Russian city.

The decision impacts upon MSC Preziosa, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Poesia and MSC Virtuosa.

Since the onset of the invasion the line has been in touch with alternative ports - such as Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn - to confirm calls for the four vessels.

Details will be communicated for each individual sailing as soon as possible to travel agents and any customers affected by the new arrangements, the line said.

MSC Cruises will also update its website to reflect the confirmed details of the new itineraries to provide maximum clarity for existing guests as well as for anyone looking to book future holidays at sea in the Baltic Sea.