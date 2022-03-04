Sabre terminates Aeroflot deal following Ukraine invasion

Sabre Corporation has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, the largest government-majority owned carrier in Russia.

The company said it was taking “immediate steps” to remove Aeroflot flight content from its global distribution system.

“Sabre has been monitoring the evolving situation in Ukraine with increasing concern.

“From the beginning, our primary focus has been the safety of our team members in the impacted region, as well as doing our part to support the much-needed relief efforts,” said Sean Menke, chief executive of Sabre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are taking a stand against this military conflict. We are complying, and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia.

“In addition, today we announced that Sabre has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, removing its content from our GDS.”

The company will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and will evaluate whether additional actions would be appropriate, taking into account legal considerations and any counter measures that could be implemented in response.

To help support humanitarian programs in the region, Sabre, which has approximately 1,500 team members in Poland, has donated $1 million to the Polish Red Cross, a 100-year charity that does exemplary work in conflict zones and for supporting displaced people.