New communications chief for Boeing Commercial Airplanes

Conrad Chun has been appointed to the role of vice president of communications for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, effective immediately.

Chun will be responsible for explaining developments as the Boeing 737 Max returns to service in the coming months.

He most recently served as vice president of Communications for Boeing Global Services where he was responsible for media relations, employee and executive communications, digital communications, government and customer relations, and product and services marketing communications in support of Boeing’s fastest-growing business unit.

In his new role, Chun will continue reporting to Anne Toulouse, senior vice president of Communications, and Stan Deal, president and chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“Stan and I are confident in Conrad’s abilities to help us prepare to safely return the 737 Max to service and continue to drive progress across our commercial airplanes business,” Toulouse said.

Chun joined Boeing in 2010 after retiring from the United States navy as a captain with 24 years of service.

He succeeds Linda Mills, who announced she will be leaving the company.

“We thank Linda for her many contributions and wish her all the best in the future,” Toulouse said.

Alexa Marrero, current director of communications operations for Boeing Global Services, will serve as interim head of communications for Boeing Global Services until a permanent replacement is selected.

