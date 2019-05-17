Celebrity Cruises launches new onboard pricing structure

Celebrity Cruises has announced the launch of ‘Sail Your Way’, a brand-new campaign that lets guests select from a choice of on-board benefits to truly personalise their experience.

Launching on November 19th, the line said it was its most flexible campaign to date.

Sail Your Way has been designed in response to feedback from guests who have asked for more flexibility when choosing their cruise holiday.

Travellers are now able to select the perks they want to create their perfect holiday from a choice of on-board credit, drinks packages, Wi-Fi and gratuities.

For the first time, the three packages are available to all guests from Inside to AquaClass staterooms.

‘Sail All Included’ (inclusive of all four perks), ‘Sail Plus’ (inclusive of two perks) and ‘Sail’ (a fare only package with no perks included):

Sail All Included: Offering the greatest convenience when on-board, all four perks (premium drinks packages, gratuities, unlimited Wi-Fi and $300 to spend onboard) are added when guests select the package. Suite Class guests automatically receive this package as standard.

Sail Plus: Guests can add two perks to their booking when they select the option, choosing from classic drinks packages, gratuities, unlimited Wi-Fi or $300 to spend on-board.

Sail: The lowest available fare with no extras, the deal offers fantastic value and the flexibility to build out what customers want from their holiday while on-board.

Jo Rzymowska, vice president and managing director, UK & Ireland and Asia, Celebrity Cruises, commented: “Sail Your Way’ gives guests the ultimate choice, flexibility and value when booking their holiday.

“We’ve listened to guest feedback and decided to give them the power of choice to curate and personalise their perfect holiday.

“We have also extended this offer to Inside staterooms, previously only available to OceanView and above, to ensure this is truly inclusive.”

Celebrity Cruises will support the launch with a whole range of training assets and collateral created for travel partners.

Everything from a new selling guide, toolkit collection, social assets and even dedicated flyers for both home workers and call centres will be available on Celebrity Central.