Boeing Announces Multi-Year Commitment to Support Invictus Games Whistler 2025 & Foundation

Boeing announced a multi-year commitment to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and the Invictus Games Foundation to support wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women around the world. In addition to sponsoring the first Invictus winter hybrid games, Boeing will invest in the Invictus Games Foundation, the charity that governs the delivery of the Invictus Games, to support its extensive mental health and physical recovery resources and programs.

“Current and former servicemen and women play a vital role in communities around the world and are an integral part of Boeing’s identity,” said Cheri Carter, vice president of Boeing Global Engagement. “We are deeply committed to empowering servicemembers and their families in their recovery journeys so they can achieve success in their next mission. We are honored to continue our partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation to celebrate the unconquerable spirit of all of the Games competitors and the families who support them.”

The 2025 Games will take place February 8-16, 2025, and will include winter sports – including alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, Nordic skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling – in addition to core Invictus Games sports of indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.

“The extended support of Boeing demonstrates the organisation’s continued commitment to the well-being of our global community. Embedded across Boeing’s workforce and leadership is a respect for the armed forces evidenced by their focus on recovery and employability,” said Invictus Games Foundation CEO Dominic Reid OBE. “Their particular connection to our work beyond the Games helps ensure our sport recovery opportunities are available year-round for all members of our community.”

Building on a longstanding commitment to veterans and their families, Boeing’s partnership with the 2025 Games follows its previous sponsorship of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018, Invictus Games The Hague 2020 and Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.

“We are thrilled to have Boeing join the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 as our Global Presenting Partner, alongside our domestic Presenting Partner ATCO,” said Scott Moore, CEO, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. “Boeing has a long history of supporting Veterans as well as the Invictus movement, and we are excited to work with them to deliver the best Invictus Games ever and to support current and former servicemen and women, and their families, in Canada and abroad.”

In 2023, Boeing contributed more than $12.3 million to support veterans workforce transition and recovery and rehabilitation programs globally. In Canada, Boeing partners with Veterans’ House, True Patriot Love, Citadel Canine Society and Perley Health, which support Canadian Armed Forces veterans and their families.