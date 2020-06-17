New American Express Global Business Travel tool filters flights by carbon emissions

American Express Global Business Travel has launched a new sustainability feature in its corporate travel and expense software, Neo.

The travel management platform has a new carbon emissions filter to help travellers make better informed booking decisions.

Search results for air and rail tickets can now be filtered in order of their carbon emissions.

“Sustainable travel remains a top priority for the corporate community,” said Andrew Crawley, American Express Global Business Travel chief commercial officer.

“We have spoken to our customers and travellers, and we share their desire to carve out the most sustainable path forward for our industry.

“The new Neo emissions filter lets travellers consider their carbon footprint.”

Amex GBT is working with companies around the world to prepare to get business travellers moving again.

While travel managers are focused on programme optimisation, cost control and duty of care, they have not lost sight of their sustainability objectives.

Meanwhile, Amex GBT has published its annual environmental, social and governance report, which details progress made on key corporate social responsibility priorities during the preceding year.

Si-Yeon Kim, Amex GBT chief risk and compliance officer, said: “If we have learned anything from recent months, it’s that societies and economies suffer when people movement is restricted.

“It has strengthened our belief that travel is a force for good, enriching our cultural ties and powering economies across the world.”