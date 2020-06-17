AA launches Covid-19 accreditation to UK hospitality sector

The AA has launched a new ‘Covid Confident’ assessment scheme.

It has already been backed by the hospitality industry, with 19 trade bodies supporting the initiative.

The scheme will be a vital support for the hospitality industry in re-establishing and rebuilding consumer confidence as the UK prepares to come out of lockdown.

The accreditation will indicate to customers that an establishment has in place the necessary risk assessments, safety measures and staff training to reopen safely, in line with the government and UKHospitality’s published guidelines.

Establishments eligible to apply for an AA Covid Confident accreditation include hotels; restaurants; pubs; B&Bs and guest accommodation; camping, glamping and holiday parks; self-catering accommodation; hostels; serviced apartments; attractions; and golf courses.

The rigorous application process will include supplying a risk assessment, being able to provide clear evidence that relevant procedures and measures are in place, and that staff training has taken place.

In addition, applicants must complete an online self-assessment and sign up to the Covid Confident Charter, a code of conduct that will include a commitment to continuing to update procedures and measures as guidelines change, and to submitting to future audits as required.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, commented: “Covid-19 has had a profound impact upon all those working in the hospitality sector, and we’re acutely aware that customers are deeply concerned about how and when they will be able to safely return to restaurants, hotels, pubs and beyond.

“As lockdown lifts and the public begin to seek days out, short breaks, eating out and other experiences, the AA Covid Confident accreditation will support customers in finding approved establishments to visit.”

The scheme is open to all establishments.

However, any establishment serving food will need to hold a food hygiene score of three and above to be eligible.