Air Malta unveils plans for summer season

Air Malta will commence its summer schedule on Wednesday, July 1st.

With the reopening of Malta International Airport to commercial operations, after a three-month closure, the carrier will connect the country to 22 destinations.

Air Malta flights to Rome, Lyon and Marseille will now join the previously announced flights to Catania, Munich, Frankfurt, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Vienna, Zurich, Geneva, and Prague.

Two weeks later, on July 15th the Maltese Airline will also start operations to Amsterdam, Brussels, Milan, London Heathrow, Lisbon, Madrid, Palermo, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Orly.

August will also see Air Malta restarting flights to/from Manchester.

After a break of over ten years, Air Malta will also return to Madrid, restarting scheduled services to the city on Saturday, July 18th.

The announced operations to Luxembourg will now be transferred to Brussels except for the planned flights to Luxembourg on July 4th and 11th July.