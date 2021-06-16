Jet2 adds new ski flights to Lyon

Jet2.com is expanding its winter ski programme by adding weekly services to Lyon from Manchester Airport.

The gateway to the French Alps is the eighth ski destination to go on sale this winter from the carrier, and the introduction of another ski route comes in response to strong demand for flights to the best slopes in Europe.

Weekly flights to the popular ski gateway will operate throughout winter from December 20th through to April 16th.

This means skiers and snow sports fans can jet away to the slopes during peak holiday times including Christmas and half-term.

Lyon provides access to some of the best ski resorts in the French Alps including Tignes, Chamonix, Les Arcs, La Plagne, Les Deux Alpes and Alpe d’Huez, as well a number of smaller ski resorts for those looking to get away from the crowds.

The addition of Lyon means Jet2.com will operate ski flights to eight destinations this coming winter, with skiers now able to enjoy the best slopes by flying to Lyon, Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Turin and Barcelona (Andorra).

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “After missing out in winter last year, skiers and snowboarders are well and truly looking to hit the slopes again.

“We have seen great demand on the back of that, so we have taken the decision to provide customers with even more choice through the launch of ski flights to Lyon.”