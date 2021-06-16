Flight Centre signs HotelHub partnership

Flight Centre Travel Group has selected technology solution provider HotelHub to provide a hotel booking and distribution solution for its global corporate brands.

The HotelHub platform aggregates hotel content from multiple GDS and non-GDS sources and includes an intuitive tool for agents that fully automates the hotel booking workflow and includes an application programming interface (API) integrated with online booking tools.

This ensures all hotel bookings, regardless of how they are booked, are manageable within the HotelHub platform.

Eric Meierhans, chief commercial officer for HotelHub, said: “The Flight Centre Travel Group was looking for an omnichannel approach to their hotel booking needs.

“The brief was to provide a global technology solution, available online and offline, with flexibility to integrate with other systems and content, to deliver a standardised approach to bookings, significantly improve their offering to clients.

“Following a rigorous RFP process, we are delighted to be working with them to support their hotel strategy.”

HotelHub will be available to Flight Centre Travel Group agents through their agent booking tools, as well as to clients through traveller self-booking tools including Flight Centre online booking tools and apps.