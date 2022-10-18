NEOM names first partner hotel brands with Ennismore

Hotel Development, the NEOM division responsible for building a future-centric hospitality ecosystem in the northwest corner of Saudi Arabia, has signed its inaugural hotel partner, Ennismore.

With a blank canvas and no legacy infrastructure, Hotel Development will capitalize on the region’s potential to establish a new era for the industry – one of imagination and a sense of duty to guide and inform how humanity engages with our world. The division will also support NEOM’s bold ambitions to attract more than five million visitors by 2030.

The agreement signed with Ennismore, the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, corresponds with Hotel Development’s main goal of establishing global partnerships. The inaugural tie-up will see two of Ennismore’s iconic brands – 25hours Hotels and Morgans Originals – open properties in TROJENA, NEOM’s mountain tourism destination that features a ski village.

Chris Newman, Executive Director, Hotel Development at NEOM, said: “Hotel Development aims to accelerate human progress by redefining how we travel, stay, and live. Our partnership with Ennismore echoes our mission to pioneer in the space of experiential hospitality in a way that shapes the future of hotels in the Kingdom and beyond. With a shared passion for developing differentiated and imaginative hospitality concepts, we look forward to seeing this relationship – and others like it – flourish.”

Philip Gullett, Executive Director and Region Head, TROJENA, said: “The mountains of TROJENA are set to become one of the most awe-inspiring destinations the world over. Both 25hours Hotels and Morgans Originals are ideal brands for TROJENA as we look to deliver extraordinary experiences for residents and visitors seeking luxury, adventure, entertainment, livability, and escape from the status quo.”

Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO of Ennismore, said: “25hours Hotels and Morgans Originals are lifestyle brands rooted in creativity, bringing design-focused spaces and authentic culinary experiences, creating deep connections with our guests. As we grow globally, we are excited for our brands to open in TROJENA, a unique setting, which will attract both local and international visitors.”

The 25hours team, together with founder Christoph Hoffmann and Berlin’s Studio Aisslinger are working on a bespoke story and design concept for TROJENA. The narrative is inspired by the futuristic architecture of the building and will include nods to science-fiction movies as well as to the alpine heritage of the brand. The 25hours Hotel will have an in-house cinema, a farm-to-table restaurant, a bike workshop with co-working, as well as a rooftop restaurant with pool.

The Morgans Originals hotel will be designed to transport guests from the surreal and natural landscapes of TROJENA, into a world rooted in the iconic cultural legacy of the brand. The hotel will feature four world-class dining outlets and a 2,000-meter destination spa and bathhouse, in addition to an architecturally significant ski slope roof and rooftop pool bar overlooking the dramatic TROJENA mountains. The hotel will also feature an eight-story vertical core with microclimates and immersive art experiences that will showcase the individuality of the brand.

Early enabling construction works have already commenced in TROJENA, with the main construction work on the ski village due to begin at the end of 2022. In addition to hospitality, the village includes residential components centered around a public plaza, as well as high- end retail and dining experiences. The sides of the mountain extend onto the roof of the village, creating a stunning ski slope skyline that can be activated year-round through various adventure sports facilities.

Tasked with driving the establishment of a world-class tourism sector, Hotel Development aims to serve the diversification goals of Saudi Vision 2030. In addition to forming strategic partnerships, the division will work alongside tourism sector partners on nurturing ambitious talent and proud Saudi ambassadors who will form the bedrock of the industry. Championing a culture of diversity and expertise, the division aims to build an ambitious workforce empowered to ideate boldly and reimagine hospitality from the ground up.